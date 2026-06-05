Ruin - Song by Blxst & Sasha Keable

Blxst is going to be dropping "Labor Of Love" next week, but first, he has arrived with the song "Ruin." featuring Sasha Keable.

Hol' up, problem solvin', it should never ever take this long A back and forth with you's like turnin' off my favorite song I'm childish, way too grownless, we flirtin', just say who've wrong I guess I take you wrong, let me sit back 'cause you say I stop

Blxst has been a staple of the West Coast sound for a few years now, and he continues to drop incredible music. On Friday, he dropped off the single, "Ruin," which is going to be on his forthcoming album, Labor Of Love. In fact, this new album is set to be released on Friday, June 12, which is in a week. This new song features Sasha Keable, and the two deliver a stunning duet. The vibes throughout the track are on another level, and it is clear these two have musical chemistry. Blxst's voice continues to be a breath of fresh air, and we cannot wait to hear more next week.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!