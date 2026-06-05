Ruin - Song by Blxst & Sasha Keable

Blxst has been a staple of the West Coast sound for a few years now, and he continues to drop incredible music. On Friday, he dropped off the single, "Ruin," which is going to be on his forthcoming album, Labor Of Love. In fact, this new album is set to be released on Friday, June 12, which is in a week. This new song features Sasha Keable, and the two deliver a stunning duet. The vibes throughout the track are on another level, and it is clear these two have musical chemistry. Blxst's voice continues to be a breath of fresh air, and we cannot wait to hear more next week.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Labor Of Love
Quotable Lyrics from Ruin
Hol' up, problem solvin', it should never ever take this long
A back and forth with you's like turnin' off my favorite song
I'm childish, way too grownless, we flirtin', just say who've wrong
I guess I take you wrong, let me sit back 'cause you say I stop