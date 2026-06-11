50 Cent Says Vivica A. Fox "Hit The Jackpot" During Their Relationship

BY Aron A.
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Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Vivica A. Fox had some praise for 50 Cent in a recent interview.

The romantic tension between 50 Cent and Vivica A Fox somehow still exists, even though they dated for a brief period of time over 20 years ago. However, they still remain linked one way or another. Fox often sheds light on their relationship, more often than not in a positive light, while 50 Cent doesn’t seem to have any issues responding to their comments.

ivica A. Fox had some major praise for their intimate relationship during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s show when she said, “The orgasms were fat.” When 50 Cent visited the show, Sherri pressed him on how he’s managed to leave her that entranced over him. “It was the blue pill,” he said, per All Hip Hop.

Ultimately, 50 Cent shared a bit more insight into their short-lived relationship, saying that it happened over 20 years ago. However, he did say that he appreciates that “she says nice things about me.”

“I think that was like, you know how you go to the casino and you just hit the jackpot? I think it was where she was at at that point,” he explained of why their relationship remains a topic of discussion for her. “I think where she was at at that point in her life when we interacted with each other, I was just right there right on time.”

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50 Cent Lashes Out At His Baby Mama

Fif’s relationship with Vivica A. Fox isn’t the only one making headlines. The rapper had some harsh words for the mother of his younger child in recent times. A video involving Daphne Joy, Diddy and a male escort surfaced online earlier this month, and Fif didn’t mince his words when he reacted to it at an event in New York. “When we think of women, we go empowerment for women but let’s not forget that there’s some hoes… [and predators],” he said. “So there are people who are there who are looking for those things. They look for that.” 

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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