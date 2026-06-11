50 Cent Says Vivica A. Fox "Hit The Jackpot" During Their Relationship

The romantic tension between 50 Cent and Vivica A Fox somehow still exists, even though they dated for a brief period of time over 20 years ago. However, they still remain linked one way or another. Fox often sheds light on their relationship, more often than not in a positive light, while 50 Cent doesn’t seem to have any issues responding to their comments.

ivica A. Fox had some major praise for their intimate relationship during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s show when she said, “The orgasms were fat.” When 50 Cent visited the show, Sherri pressed him on how he’s managed to leave her that entranced over him. “It was the blue pill,” he said, per All Hip Hop.

Ultimately, 50 Cent shared a bit more insight into their short-lived relationship, saying that it happened over 20 years ago. However, he did say that he appreciates that “she says nice things about me.”

“I think that was like, you know how you go to the casino and you just hit the jackpot? I think it was where she was at at that point,” he explained of why their relationship remains a topic of discussion for her. “I think where she was at at that point in her life when we interacted with each other, I was just right there right on time.”

50 Cent Lashes Out At His Baby Mama