Not My Fam - Song by LAZER DIM 700

LAZER DIM 700 is an artist with an incredibly unique voice. In fact, it is a voice that you either love or hate. If you typically don't like his sound, then you probably won't love his new track, "Not My Fam." However, if you are someone who enjoys the artist's unique sound, then this is a song you will appreciate. In fact, the artist is set to drop off a new project called Disaster 2. This single will be featured on the project, and based on the production, LAZER DIM 700 is setting himself up for a stylistic change. The rapsiness of his voice is still there, and the energy remains a focal point.
Release Date: June 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Disaster 2
Quotable Lyrics From Not My Fam
****a not my brother not my fam (Not my fam)
They can't front my smoke that Lazered him (Lazered him)
Get up in a roll I got my glockie (Grr)
Turnt shit only turnt functions (Turnt functions)