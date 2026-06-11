Not My Fam - Song by LAZER DIM 700

Lazer Dim 700 has become an underground darling thanks to his unique voice and beat selection that inspires creativity.

LAZER DIM 700 is an artist with an incredibly unique voice. In fact, it is a voice that you either love or hate. If you typically don't like his sound, then you probably won't love his new track, "Not My Fam." However, if you are someone who enjoys the artist's unique sound, then this is a song you will appreciate. In fact, the artist is set to drop off a new project called Disaster 2. This single will be featured on the project, and based on the production, LAZER DIM 700 is setting himself up for a stylistic change. The rapsiness of his voice is still there, and the energy remains a focal point.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!