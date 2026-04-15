TLC - Song by Lazer Dim 700

Lazer Dim 700 has returned with a new track called "TLC," and it contains all of the raw energy you would expect from the rapper.

Lazer Dim 700 is an artist who has delivered quite a few bangers over the past couple of years. He is an artist with an extremely unique flow that is always laid over top of some of the most outlandish production you've ever heard. On Tuesday evening, he unveiled another new track that contains the murderous flow fans love him for. That song is called "TLC" and it is another example of how Lazer Dim is an artist with a bright future. He has been featured on some big records as of late, but there is no denying that he can carry tracks all by himself. This is yet another example of that.

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