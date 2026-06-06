Bruddas - Song by Rylo Rodriguez

Rylo Rodriguez is consistently coming out with dope songs that contain hypnotic and exciting production. Not to mention, Rylo's flows and his lyricism make him stand out from his peers. On the song "Bruddas," all of that holds true. It is a track with some energetic production that immediately grabs your attention. From there, Rylo keeps things catchy with his autotuned vocals that soar over the beat. It's another dope track from the artist, solidifying his knack for dropping quality.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Bruddas
My jeans Chrome, they not Purple, fifty-five a pint, I pourin' syrup up
She don’t wanna stay, I won't make her, the ho come home, she ain't faithful
I took her phone and NDA'd her, even my cologne is non disclosure
Every young n***a I'm ridin' with got a box, shoulda rented a U-Haul truck