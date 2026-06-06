Bruddas - Song by Rylo Rodriguez

Rylo Rodriguez just came through with a phenomenal new track, "Bruddas," that is packed with personality.

Rylo Rodriguez is consistently coming out with dope songs that contain hypnotic and exciting production. Not to mention, Rylo's flows and his lyricism make him stand out from his peers. On the song "Bruddas," all of that holds true. It is a track with some energetic production that immediately grabs your attention. From there, Rylo keeps things catchy with his autotuned vocals that soar over the beat. It's another dope track from the artist, solidifying his knack for dropping quality.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!