Kween - Album by Young M.A.

Young M.A. burst onto the scene almost a decade ago with a viral hit that got stuck in our heads for years. Since that time, she has gone through personal struggles and even had to step away from music for a time. Now, however, she is back and looking to show people that the talent is still there. This led to the release of the album Kween, which has 15 songs and features from G Herbo and Tory Lanez. It is a project with a familiar sound that fans are going to enjoy. Young M.A. sounds hungry on the project, and it's good to see that she's still out here doing her thing.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Kween
- Therapy - Intro
- Still Free
- Pressure ft. G Herbo
- Interlude
- B.B.B.
- Dancer
- Lasagna
- Gyal Dem Ryte ft. Tory Lanez
- Open Scars
- Hennessy Medusa
- Beautiful Pain
- On Her Body ft. Kavi Synatra
- Trim
- State of Mind
- Mab Forever