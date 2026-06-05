Kween - Album by Young M.A.

Young M.A. has been through a lot over the past few years, but now, she is looking to announce her return with "Kween."

Young M.A. burst onto the scene almost a decade ago with a viral hit that got stuck in our heads for years. Since that time, she has gone through personal struggles and even had to step away from music for a time. Now, however, she is back and looking to show people that the talent is still there. This led to the release of the album Kween, which has 15 songs and features from G Herbo and Tory Lanez . It is a project with a familiar sound that fans are going to enjoy. Young M.A. sounds hungry on the project, and it's good to see that she's still out here doing her thing.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!