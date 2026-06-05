Too Easy - Song by Tinashe

Tinashe is gearing up to drop her new album "Popstar," and her latest track "Too Easy" is proving to be a mission statement.

Hundred freaky girls up in the spot tonight Twi-twist it up and drop it like it's hot tonight I got a question, is you really down to pop or what? Turn the track up, I don't think this shit is loud enough

Tinashe has been developing her sound and evolving at a rapid pace over the years. Some feel as though her recent albums are proof that she is currently in her prime. Now, she is looking to drop a new album called Popstar. On Friday, she delivered a fresh new single called "Too Easy." As you will hear, this song features some pulsating electronic pop production, which Tinashe riffs over with ease. This track isn't about the vocal performance. It's about the pulsating rhythms and commitment to delivering a specific sound and feeling. It comes together nicely, and fans will appreciate the shift in style.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!