Too Easy - Song by Tinashe

Tinashe has been developing her sound and evolving at a rapid pace over the years. Some feel as though her recent albums are proof that she is currently in her prime. Now, she is looking to drop a new album called Popstar. On Friday, she delivered a fresh new single called "Too Easy." As you will hear, this song features some pulsating electronic pop production, which Tinashe riffs over with ease. This track isn't about the vocal performance. It's about the pulsating rhythms and commitment to delivering a specific sound and feeling. It comes together nicely, and fans will appreciate the shift in style.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Pop
Album: Popstar
Quotable Lyrics from Too Easy
Hundred freaky girls up in the spot tonight
Twi-twist it up and drop it like it's hot tonight
I got a question, is you really down to pop or what?
Turn the track up, I don't think this shit is loud enough