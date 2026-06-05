Demon Heart Radio - Album by ApolloRed1

ApolloRed1 is looking to become one of the premier artists in the underground, and today, he dropped his album, "Demon Heart Radio."

ApolloRed1 is an artist who has the makings of a star. Operating within the underground scene, the artist has been building connections, all while readying himself for his new project, Demon Heart Radio. The album is finally here, and it contains features from big names like Bryant Barnes and Destroy Lonely. There are some atmospheric songs throughout the project, including the opener, "#Demon." From there, we get some melodic autotuned vocals and catchy songwriting that matches the varied production. If you want to get into a new artist today, ApolloRed1 might just be the one.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!