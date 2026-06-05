Demon Heart Radio - Album by ApolloRed1

ApolloRed1 is an artist who has the makings of a star. Operating within the underground scene, the artist has been building connections, all while readying himself for his new project, Demon Heart Radio. The album is finally here, and it contains features from big names like Bryant Barnes and Destroy Lonely. There are some atmospheric songs throughout the project, including the opener, "#Demon." From there, we get some melodic autotuned vocals and catchy songwriting that matches the varied production. If you want to get into a new artist today, ApolloRed1 might just be the one.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Demon Heart Radio
- #Demon ft. Bryant Barnes
- Where im @
- Pink!
- #SRT
- More Time
- Love You > Myself
- Shell
- OnYoHead!
- Codeine Shower ft. Destroy Lonely
- Can't Go
- Caution
- Geeked Up w/ OsamaSon
- ARP my bitch
- Drive uP
- Tight Pants ft. HXG
- Pullup##
- Hood-Made
- Set you free