Demon - Song by ApolloRed1 & Bryant Barnes

ApolloRed1 is going to be dropping DemonHeartRadio soon, and the artist wants to make an impression. On Friday, he did just that with the song "#Demon," featuring Bryant Barnes. This track begins with Bryant Barnes' vocals, and as you will hear, he puts in a haunting yet beautiful performance. That is when ApolloRed1 comes in with a spirited performance of his own. His autotuned vocals mesh perfectly with the instrumental, and overall, this is yet another solid track from Apollo Red. He is showing himself to be an artist with big ideas, and that is something the underground needs more of.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: DemonHeartRadio