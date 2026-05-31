Demon - Song by ApolloRed1 & Bryant Barnes

ApolloRed1 is gearing up to release a new mixtape, but first, he has the single "#Demon," which comes with an incredible Bryant Barnes vocal.

ApolloRed1 is going to be dropping DemonHeartRadio soon, and the artist wants to make an impression. On Friday, he did just that with the song "#Demon," featuring Bryant Barnes. This track begins with Bryant Barnes' vocals, and as you will hear, he puts in a haunting yet beautiful performance. That is when ApolloRed1 comes in with a spirited performance of his own. His autotuned vocals mesh perfectly with the instrumental, and overall, this is yet another solid track from Apollo Red. He is showing himself to be an artist with big ideas, and that is something the underground needs more of.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!