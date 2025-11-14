Mudd Bruddas - Album by Yung Bans & Highway

Yung Bans and Highway have joined forces together on a new album called "Mudd Bruddas" with a couple of features on top.

Yung Bans and Highway have proven to be a dynamic duo with their new project Mudd Bruddas. This album was released on Friday, and it contains 13 new songs. The album has a couple of features with ApolloRed1 and RichBoyDomo. We also get Skata Zeppelin on the track "Do It Right." These are songs that are going to make you want to turn up. Yung Bans has been a mainstay of the underground rap world since the mid-2010s, and it is great to see him still out here putting out projects.

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Mudd Bruddas
  1. Mudd Bruddas
  2. Abusive
  3. SuperCarSuperStar
  4. Me U & Syrup
  5. Phantom
  6. Do It Right ft. Skata Zeppelin
  7. Closer To Myself
  8. Danger
  9. SEE RIGHT THRU (Loot)
  10. Emo Thug ft. ApolloRed1
  11. Bout Time
  12. IWFOYB ft. RichBoyDomo
  13. Super Car
