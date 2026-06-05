Ever Since U Left Me (Big Bronx Remix) - Song by French Montana, Max B, & Remy Ma

French Montana and Max B's track "Ever Since U Left Me" has proven to be one of their best collaborations of the last year. On Friday, Remy Ma got in on the action with the "Big Bronx Remix" version. Given the success of the New York Knicks, this collaboration just felt like the right thing to do at the moment. As you can imagine, Remy Ma elevates the original track with confident flows and dope bars. Ultimately, everyone here is firing on all cylinders. If you're a New Yorker, this could be a slap throughout the Finals.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Ever Since U Left Me
This New York City
French, Max B, Remy
Always thе one, never the two
Told 'em, "Find something stupid to play with," they picked you, ah