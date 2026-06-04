Baby Keem Reveals How Health Issues Forced Him Into A Five-Year Hiatus

Baby Keem took almost five full years between the release of The Melodic Blue and Ca$ino. Back in 2021, Keem had all of the momentum in the world. In 2022, he was even featured on a few Kendrick Lamar songs off Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. However, he went ghost, and fans were curious as to where he went.

Well, on Thursday, Baby Keem provided some interesting insight into his whereabouts during his hiatus. During an interview with Highsnobiety, he revealed that he was dealing with a serious health issue. That said, he is not ready to say what the exact issue was.

“I’ll never be super public about what it was because I don’t want that to be the narrative," Keem explained. "Going through that was the hardest setback for me.”

Baby Keem Speaks On His Health

Keem went on to say that he felt as though he may never make music again. This led to dark times where he isolated himself in his home and barely went outside. It is a harrowing story, and one you can't help but be empathetic towards.

“You have all these moments where you’re like, ‘Damn, I really won’t make music ever again.’ I turned off my Twitter. I didn’t need to see people telling me to release when I physically could not make music for a year. I had to learn how to do it again. It really f*cked me up to where I didn’t want to go outside at all.”