Baby Keem Reveals How Health Issues Forced Him Into A Five-Year Hiatus

BY Alexander Cole
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Rolling Loud Miami 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 24: Rapper Baby Keem performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Baby Keem went five years between albums, and now, the artist is opening up about why that had to be the case.

Baby Keem took almost five full years between the release of The Melodic Blue and Ca$ino. Back in 2021, Keem had all of the momentum in the world. In 2022, he was even featured on a few Kendrick Lamar songs off Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. However, he went ghost, and fans were curious as to where he went.

Well, on Thursday, Baby Keem provided some interesting insight into his whereabouts during his hiatus. During an interview with Highsnobiety, he revealed that he was dealing with a serious health issue. That said, he is not ready to say what the exact issue was.

“I’ll never be super public about what it was because I don’t want that to be the narrative," Keem explained. "Going through that was the hardest setback for me.”

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Baby Keem Speaks On His Health

Keem went on to say that he felt as though he may never make music again. This led to dark times where he isolated himself in his home and barely went outside. It is a harrowing story, and one you can't help but be empathetic towards.

“You have all these moments where you’re like, ‘Damn, I really won’t make music ever again.’ I turned off my Twitter. I didn’t need to see people telling me to release when I physically could not make music for a year. I had to learn how to do it again. It really f*cked me up to where I didn’t want to go outside at all.”

Thankfully, Keem appears to be doing a lot better these days. He has persevered, and now, he finds himself in a new era where he has the ability to do great things.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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