Nameless - Song by Lil Zay Osama

BY Alexander Cole
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Screenshot 2026-06-03 114822 Screenshot 2026-06-03 114822
Lil Zay Osama has been dealing with some legal issues as of late, but that has not stopped him from dropping "Nameless."

Lil Zay Osama has been through quite a bit over the past couple of years. He is currently dealing with some serious legal troubles, although that is not stopping him from dropping new music. For instance, he recently came through with the new song, "Nameless." This is a melodic track which carried on the tradition of Lil Zay Osama's sound. He is an artist who has a lot to say in his raps, and this is another example of that. Ultimately, the artist still wants to connect with his fans, despite everything that is going on. It is an admirable pursuit, and we are interested to see what the artist does next.

Release Date: June 3, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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