Larsa Pippen's Son Suggests Kids Used To Bully Him About His Mom's Alleged Affair With Future

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Berman Law Group Freak Show 2025
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Larsa Pippen attends the Berman Law Group Freak Show 2025 at The Ray Hotel Delray Beach on October 18, 2025 in Delray Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Berman Law Group)
Larsa Pippen and Future reportedly had an affair with each other about 10 years ago, and Preston Pippen still feels the effects.

Years ago, it was reported that Larsa Pippen and Future were having an affair while Pippen was still married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen. In the end, the two got divorced, and Future took some subliminal shots in his music.

Since that time, Larsa Pippen's dating life has been on full display for the world to see. She even dated Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie's current nemesis, Michael Jordan. Now, Scottie and Larsa's 23-year-old son Preston is starring on a Netflix show called Calabasas Confidential. It is here that he is getting exceptionally honest about his relationship with Larsa and what he's gone through in light of her dating life.

“It was just all over the place. You would think, at that age, when you’re going to school, that it is safe and you’re dodging the drama at home,” Pippen said. “People I thought were my friends would make jokes, and there’s already so much noise in the house.”

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Preston Pippen On His Mom's Relationships

Preston Pippen then went on to say that kids used to play a rapper's music as he walked through the halls at school. Presumably, this is about Future. He dealt with this when he was just 15, and it just goes to show the effects of celebrity gossip in the household.

“My parents got divorced when I was 15, and it was really tough because there was an affair,” Preston explained. “Kids at school, like my friends, would play music by a rapper that my mom was taking to at the time, and it was just s****y. I am removed from it now, so it’s easy to kind of talk about.”

Ultimately, you can't help but feel for the kid. This is not exactly something that you prepare for. Not to mention, teenagers can be cruel, and they will seek to exploit your insecurities.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Event TV Larsa Pippen's Dating History: From Scottie Pippen To Marcus Jordan
larsa pippen marcus jordan Relationships Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Split: A Relationship Timeline
27th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball Relationships Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Embrace In New IG Post
American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH - May 7 Relationships Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Announce New Podcast
Comments 0