Larsa Pippen's Son Suggests Kids Used To Bully Him About His Mom's Alleged Affair With Future

Years ago, it was reported that Larsa Pippen and Future were having an affair while Pippen was still married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen. In the end, the two got divorced, and Future took some subliminal shots in his music.

Since that time, Larsa Pippen's dating life has been on full display for the world to see. She even dated Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie's current nemesis, Michael Jordan. Now, Scottie and Larsa's 23-year-old son Preston is starring on a Netflix show called Calabasas Confidential. It is here that he is getting exceptionally honest about his relationship with Larsa and what he's gone through in light of her dating life.

“It was just all over the place. You would think, at that age, when you’re going to school, that it is safe and you’re dodging the drama at home,” Pippen said. “People I thought were my friends would make jokes, and there’s already so much noise in the house.”

Preston Pippen On His Mom's Relationships

Preston Pippen then went on to say that kids used to play a rapper's music as he walked through the halls at school. Presumably, this is about Future. He dealt with this when he was just 15, and it just goes to show the effects of celebrity gossip in the household.

“My parents got divorced when I was 15, and it was really tough because there was an affair,” Preston explained. “Kids at school, like my friends, would play music by a rapper that my mom was taking to at the time, and it was just s****y. I am removed from it now, so it’s easy to kind of talk about.”