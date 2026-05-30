Cocaine Coltrane - Song by Rome Streetz

Rome Streetz just came through with one of the grittiest songs of 2026. "Cocaine Coltrane" is a track that will immediately grab your attention with a jazzy instrumental that lives up to the name of the song. From there, Rome Streetz gives us some ear-grabbing, braggadocios bars that reiterate why he is one of the most capable MCs out there. All of the performances come together to create a song that feels like a mission statement of sorts. Rome Streetz appears to be gearing up for something big, and this was a great song to help tease that.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Cocaine Coltrane
Cook coke on your audio, this hip-hop for fiends
We ain't the same, got plenty game like Robert Greene
N***** won't find it in a book, they only watch the screen
Solo artists get cooked, I'd rather rock your team