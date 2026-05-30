Cocaine Coltrane - Song by Rome Streetz

Rome Streetz is back with "Cocaine Coltrane," a song in which he raps over some gritty jazz production that grabs your attention.

Rome Streetz just came through with one of the grittiest songs of 2026. "Cocaine Coltrane" is a track that will immediately grab your attention with a jazzy instrumental that lives up to the name of the song. From there, Rome Streetz gives us some ear-grabbing, braggadocios bars that reiterate why he is one of the most capable MCs out there. All of the performances come together to create a song that feels like a mission statement of sorts. Rome Streetz appears to be gearing up for something big, and this was a great song to help tease that.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!