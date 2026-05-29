Giant - Album by K Camp & Zaytoven

When "Who Is The Giant" posters went up throughout the United States, hip-hop fans began wondering who could be about to drop. In the end, it turned out to be the K Camp rollout for his new album, Giant. This is a collaborative effort with Zaytoven, and today, it finally arrived. This is a 10-track album with features from big names like 2 Chainz and Jacquees. Overall, K Camp has been doing this for over a decade, and he continues to be consistent with the quality. Not to mention, the Zaytoven production here really helps elevate the project as a whole.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Giant
- Humble Giant
- Attractive (feat. 2 Chainz)
- Gentlemen (feat. Reese Laflare)
- MLB
- X10 (feat. Jacquees)
- 1000 Hugs
- Dress Myself
- Oou Oou
- Paris for the Month
- Lost N Broken (feat. Redhill)