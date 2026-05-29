Giant - Album by K Camp & Zaytoven

K Camp has come through with his new album "Giant," and it just so happens to feature production from Zaytoven.

When "Who Is The Giant" posters went up throughout the United States, hip-hop fans began wondering who could be about to drop. In the end, it turned out to be the K Camp rollout for his new album, Giant. This is a collaborative effort with Zaytoven , and today, it finally arrived. This is a 10-track album with features from big names like 2 Chainz and Jacquees. Overall, K Camp has been doing this for over a decade, and he continues to be consistent with the quality. Not to mention, the Zaytoven production here really helps elevate the project as a whole.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!