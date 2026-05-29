Bet The Bank On Frank - Album by Fetty P Franklin

Fetty P Franklin is an artist who continues to climb the ranks. The Charlotte artist has done collaborative projects with the likes of DaBaby, and he is also making it on his own. On Friday, he dropped off his latest album, Bet The Bank On Frank. The title alone showcases just how confident Fetty P Franklin is in his come-up. The album has some heavy-hitters as guests. For instance, the album has Bruiser Wolf, DaBaby, and even Big Moochie Grape. Fetty P Franklin is an artist worth checking out, and this project serves as a great place to start.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Bet The Bank On Frank
- BRUISER WOLF INTRO (feat. Bruiser Wolf)
- CHROMOSOMES (OUTTA HERE)
- SOUP KITCHEN
- GRIND IT UP
- HOW MANY
- WRISTOPHER
- BRINKS (feat. DaBaby)
- WIDE OPEN
- B.S.P.
- 52FIFTY (feat. LOM Rudy)
- ZELLE MONEY
- THE AVENUE
- I BEEN WAITING
- CRAWL B4 U WALK (feat. Big Moochie Grape)
- BACKSEAT (feat. Peso Peso)
- DOPE GAME TRAUMA