Bet The Bank On Frank - Album by Fetty P Franklin

Charlotte artist Fetty P Franklin has returned with his new album "Bet The Bank On Frank," and there are some major features here.

Fetty P Franklin is an artist who continues to climb the ranks. The Charlotte artist has done collaborative projects with the likes of DaBaby , and he is also making it on his own. On Friday, he dropped off his latest album, Bet The Bank On Frank. The title alone showcases just how confident Fetty P Franklin is in his come-up. The album has some heavy-hitters as guests. For instance, the album has Bruiser Wolf, DaBaby, and even Big Moochie Grape. Fetty P Franklin is an artist worth checking out, and this project serves as a great place to start.

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