Clap - Song by Polo G

Polo G is continuing his comeback run with the release of “Clap,” a new single arriving as fans wait for the Chicago rapper’s next full-length project. Over the past few years, Polo has maintained variety in his releases. But he's also been consistent, which fans have appreciated. Throughout the track, the Chicago rapper opens up about loss, loyalty, and the obstacles he's faced on his journey, rapping about fallen friends, overcoming adversity, and staying focused despite setbacks. Polo is rapping about the fact that he believes he was destined for something bigger, but early on he couldn't recognize it. Overall, the song isn't really a club anthem despite the title. It's more of a survival record about being chosen, staying loyal, dealing with loss, and separating real support from performative loyalty.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics
A couple real ni***s died, a lot of gangsters not here
It ain't a man alive that I could really say that I fear
Workin' that graveyard shift, stuffing AR clips
We'll turn up, who gon' tell us that it ain't our year?