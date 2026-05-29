Clap - Song by Polo G

Polo G is continuing his comeback run with the release of “Clap,” a new single arriving as fans wait for the Chicago rapper’s next full-length project. Over the past few years, Polo has maintained variety in his releases. But he's also been consistent, which fans have appreciated. Throughout the track, the Chicago rapper opens up about loss, loyalty, and the obstacles he's faced on his journey, rapping about fallen friends, overcoming adversity, and staying focused despite setbacks. Polo is rapping about the fact that he believes he was destined for something bigger, but early on he couldn't recognize it. Overall, the song isn't really a club anthem despite the title. It's more of a survival record about being chosen, staying loyal, dealing with loss, and separating real support from performative loyalty.