SPEAKERS CRANKIN – Song by Rocket Rese

"SPEAKERS CRANKIN" by Rocket Rese turns Waka Flocka Flame's "Hard In Da Paint" flow into a thrilling hardstyle banger.

Rocket Rese has blown up out of New York this year off the strength of his fusions of hip-hop styles like trap and drill with the electronic sub-genre of hardstyle. "SPEAKERS CRANKIN" is his latest offering in this vein, and it's arguably his most aggressive, significant, and electrifying song yet amid this blow-up. The kicks are hard-hitting, the synths buzz and saw their way through the track, and some more melodic elements in the background provide at least some respite from the chaos. As for Rese, he goes manic and interpolates Waka Flocka Flame's "Hard In Da Paint" flow on the cut. It's a blistering release, and one anyone should at least give a try.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.