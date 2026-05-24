SPEAKERS CRANKIN – Song by Rocket Rese

Rocket Rese has blown up out of New York this year off the strength of his fusions of hip-hop styles like trap and drill with the electronic sub-genre of hardstyle. "SPEAKERS CRANKIN" is his latest offering in this vein, and it's arguably his most aggressive, significant, and electrifying song yet amid this blow-up. The kicks are hard-hitting, the synths buzz and saw their way through the track, and some more melodic elements in the background provide at least some respite from the chaos. As for Rese, he goes manic and interpolates Waka Flocka Flame's "Hard In Da Paint" flow on the cut. It's a blistering release, and one anyone should at least give a try.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Hardstyle
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from SPEAKERS CRANKIN
Let the speakers bleed, let the 30 hang, n***a,
Let the speakers bleed,
30 got no curfew, watch him earth you,
Why they doing all that talking? That's what birds do