In The Car – Song by Jim Jones, Yung Bleu & Kodie Shane

Jim Jones is keeping himself fresh as a hip-hop veteran by working with newer names like Yung Bleu and Kodie Shane. Their new single "In The Car" mixes all their melodic, soft, and easy-going sides well, using a bouncy percussive rhythm and some cold synths and pads to make a breezy listening experience. Capo takes over the rap verse, whereas Kodie and Bleu are much more melodic on the cut. They let their vocals float along with the dreamy instrumental, and it's a very fitting mix. "In The Car" doesn't overstay its welcome thanks to these contrasts, and it's a simple but effective record.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from In The Car
Want to smash under the stars? I told her a**, "Jump in my car,"
Legs on the ceiling, sexual healing,
Something like Marvin, but I'm nothing like his last name,
Heavy sex drive, now she jumping in the fast lane