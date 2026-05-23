In The Car – Song by Jim Jones, Yung Bleu & Kodie Shane

"In The Car" by Jim Jones, Yung Blue, and Kodie Shane is a pretty breezy and pleasant fusion of hip-hop and R&B.

Want to smash under the stars? I told her a**, "Jump in my car," Legs on the ceiling, sexual healing, Something like Marvin, but I'm nothing like his last name, Heavy sex drive, now she jumping in the fast lane

Jim Jones is keeping himself fresh as a hip-hop veteran by working with newer names like Yung Bleu and Kodie Shane. Their new single "In The Car" mixes all their melodic, soft, and easy-going sides well, using a bouncy percussive rhythm and some cold synths and pads to make a breezy listening experience. Capo takes over the rap verse, whereas Kodie and Bleu are much more melodic on the cut. They let their vocals float along with the dreamy instrumental, and it's a very fitting mix. "In The Car" doesn't overstay its welcome thanks to these contrasts, and it's a simple but effective record.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.