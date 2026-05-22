2POPS – Song by Tyga

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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2POPS Tyga 2POPS Tyga
Tyga's "2POPS" is an unsurprisingly sunny and up-beat West Coast jam with a pretty fun performance to anchor it.

Tyga has been sharing a lot more new material via his livestreams and social media link-ups. He's making sure to share his recent work with fans even outside of that context. The new single "2POPS" is an unsurprisingly sunny and upbeat West Coast cut led by slightly warbled string samples, light synths, and a bouncy percussive pattern. The Compton native comes through with some fun flows as well. Although he doesn't venture far from what's expected in the Cali style. Still, it's exactly Tyga's element, so it still makes for a fun record that might get stuck in your head.

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from 2POPS

Girls getting on when I pop in,
This is not a mixtapе, b***h, I'm locked in,
Hop the top on the drop with a top ten,
Water on my diamonds like Aquaman

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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