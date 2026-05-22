2POPS – Song by Tyga

Tyga has been sharing a lot more new material via his livestreams and social media link-ups. He's making sure to share his recent work with fans even outside of that context. The new single "2POPS" is an unsurprisingly sunny and upbeat West Coast cut led by slightly warbled string samples, light synths, and a bouncy percussive pattern. The Compton native comes through with some fun flows as well. Although he doesn't venture far from what's expected in the Cali style. Still, it's exactly Tyga's element, so it still makes for a fun record that might get stuck in your head.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from 2POPS
Girls getting on when I pop in,
This is not a mixtapе, b***h, I'm locked in,
Hop the top on the drop with a top ten,
Water on my diamonds like Aquaman