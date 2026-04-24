My Turn - Album by YG Lingo

YG Lingo is stepping into a new chapter with the release of My Turn, a project rooted in confidence, hunger, and personal growth. Originally born in Columbus, Ohio and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, the artist uses the album to showcase both his versatility and individuality as he continues carving out his own sound. According to YG Lingo, the inspiration behind the project came from feeling like this was finally his moment. “Everybody has their turn in life and I felt like it’s my time now,” he explained. Across the album, YG Lingo balances street-focused records with more reflective moments, giving listeners a broader look into his mindset, ambition, and evolving artistry. Stay tapped into YG Lingo, as this is an artist who surely has a lot more in store for listeners.