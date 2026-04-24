My Turn - Album by YG Lingo

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-05-21 at 10.02.54 PM Screenshot 2026-05-21 at 10.02.54 PM
YG Lingo is ready to take it to the next level.

YG Lingo is stepping into a new chapter with the release of My Turn, a project rooted in confidence, hunger, and personal growth. Originally born in Columbus, Ohio and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, the artist uses the album to showcase both his versatility and individuality as he continues carving out his own sound. According to YG Lingo, the inspiration behind the project came from feeling like this was finally his moment. “Everybody has their turn in life and I felt like it’s my time now,” he explained. Across the album, YG Lingo balances street-focused records with more reflective moments, giving listeners a broader look into his mindset, ambition, and evolving artistry. Stay tapped into YG Lingo, as this is an artist who surely has a lot more in store for listeners.

Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: My Turn

Tracklist For My Turn
  1. BELLY OF THE BEAST
  2. BELT BOYZ
  3. CRIMINAL MINDSET
  4. MISSING EVERYTHING
  5. WE ONNAT (feat. Lil Dump)
  6. SHOWCASE
  7. SOULESS
  8. PLAY DUMB
  9. LONG STORY
  10. PICASSO
  11. MANIAC
  12. CHEF (feat. 2turnt)
  13. MENTAL PICTURE
  14. IN THIS B (feat. LosDaSavage)
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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