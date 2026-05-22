Stevie J Refuses To Switch Up On Diddy, Cuts Off Friends Who Did

BY Erika Marie
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Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Despite many in the industry abandoning Diddy during his trial and following his conviction, Stevie J doubles down on his loyalty.

The friendship between Stevie J and Sean "Diddy" Combs has lasted for decades. The two have collaborated on several hits, and their loyalty apparently knows no bounds. Currently, Diddy is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence following his 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The Bad Boy Records founder was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. The judge also imposed a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Throughout the ordeal, Stevie has remained by his side.

Leading up to his arrest, during the trial, and in the aftermath of Diddy's conviction, many of the mogul's industry friends stepped back. Some called out his crimes, while others surfaced with their own stories or allegations of misconduct. Few stood by the hitmaker and still continue to defend him, and Stevie J remains solid for his friend. In a recent interview, he detailed how he had to cut people off because of how they treated Combs.

Read More: Stevie J Breaks Down Why Diddy's "Empty Promises" Led Him To Leave Bad Boy

Stevie J Goes To Bat For Diddy

"The last year has been quite a ride for me," said Stevie. "As you witnessed, I was the only one holding my homie down before he went to jail." The host confirmed that J was unwavering, to which he replied, "That's how we do though!" He added, "After all of that, after seeing who will truly be in your corner and who's rockin' with you and all that...man. I left a whoe bunch of fake n*ggas alone and just started rockin' with me and my family."

Meanwhile, multiple civil lawsuits filed against Diddy accused him of using his industry influence to allegedly intimidate or exploit women and associates. Combs has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, maintaining that the claims are false and financially motivated. Following his 2025 conviction, his legal team has continued pursuing appeals and efforts to secure an earlier release from prison. Federal officials, however, have opposed attempts to reduce or overturn his sentence as the appeals process continues moving through the courts.

Watch Stevie J go hard in the paint for Diddy below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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