Stevie J Refuses To Switch Up On Diddy, Cuts Off Friends Who Did

The friendship between Stevie J and Sean "Diddy" Combs has lasted for decades. The two have collaborated on several hits, and their loyalty apparently knows no bounds. Currently, Diddy is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence following his 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The Bad Boy Records founder was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. The judge also imposed a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Throughout the ordeal, Stevie has remained by his side.

Leading up to his arrest, during the trial, and in the aftermath of Diddy's conviction, many of the mogul's industry friends stepped back. Some called out his crimes, while others surfaced with their own stories or allegations of misconduct. Few stood by the hitmaker and still continue to defend him, and Stevie J remains solid for his friend. In a recent interview, he detailed how he had to cut people off because of how they treated Combs.

Stevie J Goes To Bat For Diddy

"The last year has been quite a ride for me," said Stevie. "As you witnessed, I was the only one holding my homie down before he went to jail." The host confirmed that J was unwavering, to which he replied, "That's how we do though!" He added, "After all of that, after seeing who will truly be in your corner and who's rockin' with you and all that...man. I left a whoe bunch of fake n*ggas alone and just started rockin' with me and my family."

Meanwhile, multiple civil lawsuits filed against Diddy accused him of using his industry influence to allegedly intimidate or exploit women and associates. Combs has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, maintaining that the claims are false and financially motivated. Following his 2025 conviction, his legal team has continued pursuing appeals and efforts to secure an earlier release from prison. Federal officials, however, have opposed attempts to reduce or overturn his sentence as the appeals process continues moving through the courts.