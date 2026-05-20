“CliqueBang” - Song by Lupe Fiasco

BY Aron A.
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Screen Shot 2026-05-20 at 5.52.24 PM Screen Shot 2026-05-20 at 5.52.24 PM
A remix of "Shabang."

There was some speculation that we were about to get a collaboration between Drake and Lupe Fiasco on ICEMAN. While that didn’t happen, Lupe is still blessing us with some new music. One of the immediate highlights of Drizzy’s latest project is “Shabang,” produced by Maneesh On The Beat. And while it’s unclear if that will serve as a single, Lupe Fiasco has clearly taken a liking to it and blessed us with a quick freestyle on the record. His lyrical sword remains sharp as he rides the beat with absolute ease, and addresses his banter at a recent concert, along with the blogs that ran with the false narrative surrounding it. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. Did he kill it?

Release Date: May 19th, 2026
Genre: Hip-hop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics
Are you a GOAT? I think
What kind of GOAT? A scape
N***as they play with my name
Not knowing they playing with fate

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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