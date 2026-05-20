“CliqueBang” - Song by Lupe Fiasco

There was some speculation that we were about to get a collaboration between Drake and Lupe Fiasco on ICEMAN. While that didn’t happen, Lupe is still blessing us with some new music. One of the immediate highlights of Drizzy’s latest project is “Shabang,” produced by Maneesh On The Beat. And while it’s unclear if that will serve as a single, Lupe Fiasco has clearly taken a liking to it and blessed us with a quick freestyle on the record. His lyrical sword remains sharp as he rides the beat with absolute ease, and addresses his banter at a recent concert, along with the blogs that ran with the false narrative surrounding it. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. Did he kill it?