Claressa Shields Banned From MVP Events After Slapping Alycia Baumgardner

Unfortunately, Shields has been banned from all future MVP events. In a statement, they stated , "MVP maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for hostile, threatening, or aggressive behavior toward fighters, staff, media, or guests at any of our events. Physical altercations outside the ring or cage are unacceptable in any MVP environment. MVP does not condone, tolerate, or accept Claressa Shields’ behavior in that setting and it reflects poorly on MVP and women’s sports, which we have worked tirelessly to uplift. Effective immediately, Claressa Shields is banned from all MVP events until further notice."

Baumgardener would call the incident "unprovoked" and said she was "assaulted without provocation." She added, "That conduct is unacceptable and should not be tolerated in any professional sport. This behavior reflects a repeatd pattern of hostility, chaos, and attention-seeking conduct that continues to embarass women’s sports. This situation has been and will continue to be handled legally and professionally."

Later in the clip, Shields and Baumgardner are seen still going at it while security attempts to keep them at a distance. Then, Shields reaches across the division and apparently slaps Baumgardner in the face. It was then that Papoose , not far from Shields, pulls her away from the impending chaos.

The conflict stems from a long-standing feud between the two fighters. They've gone after one another online about their careers, ranks, and legacies, and it clashed once they saw one another face-to-face. Moreover, Shields didn't take too kind to Baumgardner speaking on her relationship with rapper Papoose . "Worry about who the f*ck you're with, not me," said Shields.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.