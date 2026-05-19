Claressa Shields Banned From MVP Events After Slapping Alycia Baumgardner

Things got a bit heated between Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner a few days ago. Videos show that during a Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) event, Shields and Baumgardner got into a bit of a verbal altercation that turned physical. Shields was said to have slapped Baumgardner during the confrontation, prompting MVP to ban Shields "from all MVP events until further notice.”
The conflict stems from a long-standing feud between the two fighters. They've gone after one another online about their careers, ranks, and legacies, and it clashed once they saw one another face-to-face. Moreover, Shields didn't take too kind to Baumgardner speaking on her relationship with rapper Papoose. "Worry about who the f*ck you're with, not me," said Shields.
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Things Take A Turn Between The Two Boxers
Later in the clip, Shields and Baumgardner are seen still going at it while security attempts to keep them at a distance. Then, Shields reaches across the division and apparently slaps Baumgardner in the face. It was then that Papoose, not far from Shields, pulls her away from the impending chaos.
Baumgardener would call the incident "unprovoked" and said she was "assaulted without provocation." She added, "That conduct is unacceptable and should not be tolerated in any professional sport. This behavior reflects a repeatd pattern of hostility, chaos, and attention-seeking conduct that continues to embarass women’s sports. This situation has been and will continue to be handled legally and professionally."
Unfortunately, Shields has been banned from all future MVP events. In a statement, they stated, "MVP maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for hostile, threatening, or aggressive behavior toward fighters, staff, media, or guests at any of our events. Physical altercations outside the ring or cage are unacceptable in any MVP environment. MVP does not condone, tolerate, or accept Claressa Shields’ behavior in that setting and it reflects poorly on MVP and women’s sports, which we have worked tirelessly to uplift. Effective immediately, Claressa Shields is banned from all MVP events until further notice."
Meanwhile, Shields has defended herself against accusations that she took things too far. Check out her reply below.