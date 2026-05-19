Russell Simmons Explains Why He's Named In Epstein Files

Questions surrounding the release of documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have pulled numerous celebrity names back into public conversation over the last year, including Russell Simmons. As speculation continued to circulate online, Simmons addressed the matter directly on a podcast, downplaying references to him and denying any meaningful relationship with Epstein.
"My name is in the Epstein Files because a Ugandan model, not soft South African like you n*ggas, wanted to give me—and I know a Ugandan model," he began. "She was Miss Uganda. She wanted to give me her bible. I don't know how that ended up in the files, but somebody wrote somebody. She's looking to give Russell Simmons her bible."
"And the second thing is, Deepak Chopra asked Jeffrey Epstein did he want to go to my house when Deepak was being honored for my art foundation. That's f*ckin' it!" Simmons added that he didn't remember ever meeting anyone named Jeffrey Epstein. "I've been in a lot of circles." Regarding the model's bible, the former record executive said he never received it. Then, he joked that SpongeBob is in the Epstein files more than him, and "every famous person is in there, somehow."
Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review
Simmons Has Faced Sexual Assault Allegations
Moreover, Simmons has faced allegations from numerous women over the last several years. They became public in waves beginning in 2017 during the rise of the #MeToo movement. Among the women who accused Simmons of sexual misconduct or assault were former Def Jam executive Drew Dixon, screenwriter Jenny Lumet, model Keri Claussen Khalighi, music journalist Sil Lai Abrams, and actress Paz de la Huerta, among others. He stands accused of rape, while others described coercion, harassment, intimidation, or sexual misconduct tied to his position of power in entertainment and music circles during the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s.
Simmons has consistently denied allegations of non-consensual sex and maintained that his relationships and encounters were consensual. The allegations led him to step away from multiple companies and business roles, while permanently altering his reputation within the entertainment industry. He currently resides in Bali, Indonesia, where he now operates a wellness resort.
Check out Russell Simmons defending himself below.