Russell Simmons Explains Why He's Named In Epstein Files

The former record executive was one of dozens of celebrities named in the files, and he's defending himself against rumors.

Moreover, Simmons has faced allegations from numerous women over the last several years. They became public in waves beginning in 2017 during the rise of the #MeToo movement. Among the women who accused Simmons of sexual misconduct or assault were former Def Jam executive Drew Dixon , screenwriter Jenny Lumet, model Keri Claussen Khalighi, music journalist Sil Lai Abrams, and actress Paz de la Huerta, among others. He stands accused of rape , while others described coercion, harassment, intimidation, or sexual misconduct tied to his position of power in entertainment and music circles during the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s.

"And the second thing is, Deepak Chopra asked Jeffrey Epstein did he want to go to my house when Deepak was being honored for my art foundation. That's f*ckin' it!" Simmons added that he didn't remember ever meeting anyone named Jeffrey Epstein . "I've been in a lot of circles." Regarding the model's bible, the former record executive said he never received it. Then, he joked that SpongeBob is in the Epstein files more than him, and "every famous person is in there, somehow."

"My name is in the Epstein Files because a Ugandan model, not soft South African like you n*ggas, wanted to give me—and I know a Ugandan model," he began. "She was Miss Uganda. She wanted to give me her bible. I don't know how that ended up in the files, but somebody wrote somebody. She's looking to give Russell Simmons her bible."

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.