One on One - Song by Adanna Duru featuring Bas

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-05-14 at 11.35.43 PM Screenshot 2026-05-14 at 11.35.43 PM
This is a feel-good, summertime song.

Rising Nigerian-American artist Adanna Duru taps into warm-weather energy on her new single “One on One,” featuring Bas. Raised in California, the singer-songwriter blends breezy pop-R&B melodies with subtle Afrobeats influences, creating a track that feels tailor-made for summertime playlists. Built around Adanna’s smooth, sing-songy vocals and laid-back production, “One on One” captures the excitement and intimacy of locking into a genuine connection with someone. Bas adds a sharp rap verse that complements the song’s relaxed vibe without taking away from its melodic core.

The collaboration showcases Adanna Duru’s versatility as she continues carving out her own lane with feel-good records that balance modern R&B, pop, and global influences.

Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: R&B/Soul
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

I'll take you for a ride we can slide if you want
We be outside til 5 in the morning

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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