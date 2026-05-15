One on One - Song by Adanna Duru featuring Bas

Rising Nigerian-American artist Adanna Duru taps into warm-weather energy on her new single “One on One,” featuring Bas. Raised in California, the singer-songwriter blends breezy pop-R&B melodies with subtle Afrobeats influences, creating a track that feels tailor-made for summertime playlists. Built around Adanna’s smooth, sing-songy vocals and laid-back production, “One on One” captures the excitement and intimacy of locking into a genuine connection with someone. Bas adds a sharp rap verse that complements the song’s relaxed vibe without taking away from its melodic core.