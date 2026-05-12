Check On Me - Song by Bobby Hagens

Rapper Bobby Hagens is opening up about pain, grief, and silent struggles on his latest single, "Check On Me." Hagens delivers one of his most introspective records yet, tackling the emotional weight of appearing okay while privately falling apart. The song pulls from deeply personal experiences, including losing his cousin to suicide, growing up without his father, and balancing fatherhood while pursuing music. Arriving during Mental Health Awareness Month, “Check On Me” trades viral trends for raw honesty and emotional transparency.