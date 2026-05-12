Check On Me - Song by Bobby Hagens

BY Tallie Spencer
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Bobby Hagens gets deeply personal and opens up about silent struggles on his new single.

Rapper Bobby Hagens is opening up about pain, grief, and silent struggles on his latest single, "Check On Me." Hagens delivers one of his most introspective records yet, tackling the emotional weight of appearing okay while privately falling apart. The song pulls from deeply personal experiences, including losing his cousin to suicide, growing up without his father, and balancing fatherhood while pursuing music. Arriving during Mental Health Awareness Month, “Check On Me” trades viral trends for raw honesty and emotional transparency.

“This record comes from a place of carrying things I never really said out loud,” Hagens shared in a statement. “A lot of us are hurting in silence. If this song helps somebody feel seen or can begin the dialogue to a real conversation, then mission accomplished.”

Release Date: May 11, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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