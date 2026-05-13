Preacher Man (Ye Remix) - Song by Westside Gunn

"Preacher Man" was one of the biggest songs on Kanye West's "Bully," and now, Westside Gunn is here with his own take on the song.

Last month, Kanye West dropped off his new album BULLY. For the most part, the album received mixed reviews. However, there are some songs that certainly resonated with his audience. For instance, the song "Preacher Man" came with some vintage Ye production. The fans enjoyed the track immensely, and it has opened up possibilities for other artists to come in and bring forth their own renditions. That is exactly what happened today as Westside Gunn offered up his very own "Preacher Man" remix. The song was debuted over on Instagram, and you can check it out below.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!