Preacher Man (Ye Remix) - Song by Westside Gunn

Last month, Kanye West dropped off his new album BULLY. For the most part, the album received mixed reviews. However, there are some songs that certainly resonated with his audience. For instance, the song "Preacher Man" came with some vintage Ye production. The fans enjoyed the track immensely, and it has opened up possibilities for other artists to come in and bring forth their own renditions. That is exactly what happened today as Westside Gunn offered up his very own "Preacher Man" remix. The song was debuted over on Instagram, and you can check it out below.
Release Date: May 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Preacher Man
Ayo The magnificent Mac 12 shells is all I’m visioning
2story Tom Ford decor kitchens whipping in wishing in upon a glass jar
Versace plate breakers screaming opa had Coke & a razor on