Sugar Girl - EP by Little Simz

BY Tallie Spencer
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'Sugar Girl' gives listeners a sweet taste into what's next.

UK artist Little Simz is keeping her momentum going with the release of her new EP, Sugar Girl. The rapper and songwriter first teased the project earlier this week on Instagram, previewing an unreleased verse that immediately sparked excitement among fans online. The EP arrives as Simz continues one of the strongest creative runs in hip-hop, following projects like 2024’s Drop 7 and last year’s full-length album Lotus. Little Simz has consistently pushed her sound forward with every release. Sugar Girl continues to push Little Simz into the spotlight as she develops her sound and grows her audience with every release. This new project feels like a solid entry into a new chapter. She recruits features such as Deela, JT, and 070 Shake to round out the project. Sugar Girl gives listeners a sweet taste into what's next.

Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
EP: Sugar Girl

Tracklist for 'Sugar Girl'
  1. That’s a No No
  2. Game On (feat. JT)
  3. Open Arms (feat. DEELA)
  4. Telephone (feat. 070 Shake)
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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