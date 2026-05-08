Vibe Responsibly - Song by Ray Vaughn featuring Isaiah Rashad

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-05-07 at 10.46.02 PM Screenshot 2026-05-07 at 10.46.02 PM
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The two link up to "vibe responsibly."

Ray Vaughn taps fellow TDE artist Isaiah Rashad for “Vibe Responsibly,” a laid-back but introspective track filled with sharp writing and smoky production. The record blends humor, self-awareness, and personal reflection as both rappers trade verses about relationships, habits, and navigating life without losing themselves in distractions. Isaiah Rashad’s relaxed delivery fits perfectly alongside Ray Vaughn’s more animated energy, making the collaboration feel effortless from start to finish. “Vibe Responsibly” adds another strong moment to Ray Vaughn’s growing catalog as he continues carving out his lane within the TDE roster.

Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Faded way too long I'm in your city but I'm tied up
Never in your city but when I am that's when I slide up

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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