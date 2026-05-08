Vibe Responsibly - Song by Ray Vaughn featuring Isaiah Rashad

Ray Vaughn taps fellow TDE artist Isaiah Rashad for “Vibe Responsibly,” a laid-back but introspective track filled with sharp writing and smoky production. The record blends humor, self-awareness, and personal reflection as both rappers trade verses about relationships, habits, and navigating life without losing themselves in distractions. Isaiah Rashad’s relaxed delivery fits perfectly alongside Ray Vaughn’s more animated energy, making the collaboration feel effortless from start to finish. “Vibe Responsibly” adds another strong moment to Ray Vaughn’s growing catalog as he continues carving out his lane within the TDE roster.