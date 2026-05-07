Run Forever - Song by Yuno Miles & Fantano

Yuno Miles became the king of meme rap on TikTok back in the day. Now, he is someone with a very real following. This week, he teamed up with Anthony Fantano on the song "Run Forever." The two have collaborated in the past, so this recent link-up should not come as that much of a surprise. However, as you will hear, this song has a very pop-punk Disney Channel vibe to it. Fantano's verse is off the wall in many respects, while Miles gives his usual high-pitched performance.
Release Date: May 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Pop Punk
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Run Forever
She be runnin'
She want me to run away with her
She be runnin'
She look back at me, then she say, "Like, are you comin'?"