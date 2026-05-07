Run Forever - Song by Yuno Miles & Fantano

Yuno Miles and Anthony Fantano have become frequent collaborators as of late, and they are back with a new song, "Run Forever."

Yuno Miles became the king of meme rap on TikTok back in the day. Now, he is someone with a very real following. This week, he teamed up with Anthony Fantano on the song "Run Forever." The two have collaborated in the past, so this recent link-up should not come as that much of a surprise. However, as you will hear, this song has a very pop-punk Disney Channel vibe to it. Fantano's verse is off the wall in many respects, while Miles gives his usual high-pitched performance.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!