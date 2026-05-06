Mastiff - EP by Lelo

Detroit rapper Lelo has been going on an incredible run over the past couple of years, and his new EP "Mastiff" is another high point.

Lelo has proven himself to be one of the best young artists in hip-hop. The Detroit MC has delivered some high-energy singles that showcase superior craftsmanship in his rhymes. He also has a penchant for beat selection, which has served him well. With Lelo's momentum at an all-time high, he decided to deliver for his fans with the new EP, Mastiff. This project contains six songs, and just one feature from Apolloscase. The songs are short, sweet, and to the point. Lelo packs a punch on every single effort, and it's clear that he is an artist we should all be paying attention to.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!