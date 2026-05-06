Mastiff - EP by Lelo

Lelo has proven himself to be one of the best young artists in hip-hop. The Detroit MC has delivered some high-energy singles that showcase superior craftsmanship in his rhymes. He also has a penchant for beat selection, which has served him well. With Lelo's momentum at an all-time high, he decided to deliver for his fans with the new EP, Mastiff. This project contains six songs, and just one feature from Apolloscase. The songs are short, sweet, and to the point. Lelo packs a punch on every single effort, and it's clear that he is an artist we should all be paying attention to.
Release Date: May 6
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Mastiff
- Hollowed bricks
- Blueprint ft. Apolloscase
- Dialect
- Hoodrich
- Monetize
- Down To Earth