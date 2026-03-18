Monetize - Song by Lelo

Lelo just came through with a new track, "Monetize," which proves that the artist is looking to go on a massive run in 2026.

Lelo has been blossoming into one of the best young artists in Detroit. His flows are smooth, and his production choices complement him to perfection. Detroit's rap scene has always been full of soul, and Lelo is carrying on that sonic tradition. His latest track, "Monetize," is a great example of this. It is a song with lots of youthful exuberance. From the production to the braggadocios bars, Lelo has you believing every single word of his raps. Going into 2026, Lelo is looking to keep up the momentum from a strong 2025. With songs like "Monetize," it is clear that the artist is on the verge of leveling up.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!