Monetize - Song by Lelo

Lelo has been blossoming into one of the best young artists in Detroit. His flows are smooth, and his production choices complement him to perfection. Detroit's rap scene has always been full of soul, and Lelo is carrying on that sonic tradition. His latest track, "Monetize," is a great example of this. It is a song with lots of youthful exuberance. From the production to the braggadocios bars, Lelo has you believing every single word of his raps. Going into 2026, Lelo is looking to keep up the momentum from a strong 2025. With songs like "Monetize," it is clear that the artist is on the verge of leveling up.
Release Date: March 18, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Monetize
I'm to paid for these n****s, why i'm movin' like the game was tied
Make a play, I can send a oop up, n***a gangnam style
I ain't never hated on nobody, but i'm anti
I can't show no love for no-, oh my hands tied