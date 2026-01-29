Dice Roll - Song by Lelo

Lelo is back with a new single called "Dice Roll," which is beating a stacked New Music Friday to the punch.

Confidin' in the guap, cause it get me through it On the block been tryna get my mind right City hot, tryna get my brother out the limelight Workin' on the plot but I’m fuckin' up in hindsight

New Detroit artist Lelo has been having an exceptional run as of late. His consistency has been impressive to watch, and there is no denying that he has a bright future ahead. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that he dropped some new music this week. Below, you can listen to the new track "Dice Roll." New Music Friday is about to be extremely stacked, and Lelo has beat some big artists to the punch. This new song is catchy, vibrant, and everything in between. If you like the Detroit sound and want to add some youthful exuberance to your playlist, give this a listen.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!