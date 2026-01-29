Dice Roll - Song by Lelo

New Detroit artist Lelo has been having an exceptional run as of late. His consistency has been impressive to watch, and there is no denying that he has a bright future ahead. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that he dropped some new music this week. Below, you can listen to the new track "Dice Roll." New Music Friday is about to be extremely stacked, and Lelo has beat some big artists to the punch. This new song is catchy, vibrant, and everything in between. If you like the Detroit sound and want to add some youthful exuberance to your playlist, give this a listen.
Release Date: January 28, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Dice Roll
Confidin' in the guap, cause it get me through it
On the block been tryna get my mind right
City hot, tryna get my brother out the limelight
Workin' on the plot but I’m fuckin' up in hindsight