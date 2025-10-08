Big League - Song by Lelo

Lelo is coming off his incredible album "New Detroit" and on Tuesday night, he dropped a new single and music video for "Big League."

Lelo is one of the most interesting artists coming out of Detroit right now. His energy is something special, and his songwriting ability is just as bombastic as the beats he chooses. New Detroit helped introduce listeners to his sound, and now, he is ready to build off the momentum. On Tuesday night, Lelo came through with "Big League," an energetic new track that comes with an equally energetic music video. The song is what you would hope for from a hungry new artist, and it is a vast expansion of his already-established sound. If you're not a Lelo believer yet, you will be soon.

