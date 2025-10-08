Big League - Song by Lelo

Lelo is one of the most interesting artists coming out of Detroit right now. His energy is something special, and his songwriting ability is just as bombastic as the beats he chooses. New Detroit helped introduce listeners to his sound, and now, he is ready to build off the momentum. On Tuesday night, Lelo came through with "Big League," an energetic new track that comes with an equally energetic music video. The song is what you would hope for from a hungry new artist, and it is a vast expansion of his already-established sound. If you're not a Lelo believer yet, you will be soon.
Release Date: October 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A