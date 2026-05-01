A unique item from Drake and his Take Care era has just sold for a pretty penny. WatchPro, a leading watch industry publication, reports that the rapper's diamond and gold Rolex GMT-Master II has sold for an astounding $500,000 at auction.

The source shares that Wind Vintage, a Palm Beach retailer that specializes in vintage and luxury timepieces, listed it on their website for said price. What's more is that the one-of-one Rolex watch sold for five times the original market value.

It makes sense considering that Drake's name and the acclaimed album are attached to it. The Canadian icon wore the stunning accessory on his wrist for the lavish cover of Take Care. In addition, you can see it on him during the "Marvin's Room" music video.

Image via WatchPro

On top of that, this watch was huge for his once burgeoning OVO brand. As you can see in the photos, the OVO owl is on the back. It's been the logo since day one and it's only grown in value as Drake's career has progressed.

The outlet also points out that watch collectors prefer pieces like this to be unpolished. That happens to be the case here.

Image via WatchPro

Eric Wind, the founder of Wind Vintage, spoke to WatchPro about the massive sale and the growing market for collector items like this in the watch space.

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"It is an interesting time in the watch field and one that I felt was coming for a long time: watches have become more of a passion investment category with new records continually being broken for outstanding vintage and independent watches while at the same time a significant portion of the Swiss watch industry seems to generally be struggling in selling watches."

While Drake will probably not see any sort of compensation for this sale, it does at least speak to the value him and this record have.

Hopefully, he'll be able to come through with another project like that in a couple of weeks when ICEMAN releases. It hits streaming services on May 15 and will be his first solo record in nearly three full years.