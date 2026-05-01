Drake's "Take Care" Rolex Sells For Half A Million Dollars At Auction

BY Zachary Horvath
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2nd Annual OVO Festival Featuring Drake And Rick Ross
TORONTO, ON - JULY 31: Drake performs at the 2nd Annual OVO Festival at Molson Amphitheatre on July 31, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
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Drake sported this one-of-one timepiece on the cover of "Take Care" and in the music video for "Marvin's Room."

A unique item from Drake and his Take Care era has just sold for a pretty penny. WatchPro, a leading watch industry publication, reports that the rapper's diamond and gold Rolex GMT-Master II has sold for an astounding $500,000 at auction.

The source shares that Wind Vintage, a Palm Beach retailer that specializes in vintage and luxury timepieces, listed it on their website for said price. What's more is that the one-of-one Rolex watch sold for five times the original market value.

It makes sense considering that Drake's name and the acclaimed album are attached to it. The Canadian icon wore the stunning accessory on his wrist for the lavish cover of Take Care. In addition, you can see it on him during the "Marvin's Room" music video.

Drake-Rolex-GMT-Wind-Vintage
Image via WatchPro

On top of that, this watch was huge for his once burgeoning OVO brand. As you can see in the photos, the OVO owl is on the back. It's been the logo since day one and it's only grown in value as Drake's career has progressed.

The outlet also points out that watch collectors prefer pieces like this to be unpolished. That happens to be the case here.

Drake-Rolex-GMT-case-back
Image via WatchPro

Eric Wind, the founder of Wind Vintage, spoke to WatchPro about the massive sale and the growing market for collector items like this in the watch space.

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"It is an interesting time in the watch field and one that I felt was coming for a long time: watches have become more of a passion investment category with new records continually being broken for outstanding vintage and independent watches while at the same time a significant portion of the Swiss watch industry seems to generally be struggling in selling watches."

While Drake will probably not see any sort of compensation for this sale, it does at least speak to the value him and this record have.

Hopefully, he'll be able to come through with another project like that in a couple of weeks when ICEMAN releases. It hits streaming services on May 15 and will be his first solo record in nearly three full years.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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