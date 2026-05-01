Bounce Wit Me - Song by Kenny Mason

BY Alexander Cole
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Bounce Wit Me Cover Art Bounce Wit Me Cover Art
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Kenny Mason's new album "BULLDAWG" is coming out on May 12, but before that, he is delivering a new single, "Bounce Wit Me."

Kenny Mason is one of the best young artists in the hip-hop world. He has garnered lots of respect from his peers, and it is clear that he stands tall above his contemporaries. Following his Pup Pack series, Mason is looking to keep the momentum going with a new album called BULLDAWG. This is set to be a massive project, and one that fans are very excited about. On Friday, we got the new song "Bounce Wit Me." This song even contains a second half called "Heavy Spirit." Overall, both halves of the song are fantastic, with the first delving into Mason's strengths as a hook writer. From there, "Heavy Spirit" gives us more introspection. It's enough to get you excited for the new album.

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: BULLDAWG

Quotable Lyrics from Bounce Wit Me

Don't hit me on no bullshit, I mean that (Mean that)
Don't hit me with excuses, I need that (Need that)
I'm cautious, I thought the walkthrough was clean glass
I'm totin' Glocks in Celine bags

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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