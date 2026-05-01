Bounce Wit Me - Song by Kenny Mason

Kenny Mason is one of the best young artists in the hip-hop world. He has garnered lots of respect from his peers, and it is clear that he stands tall above his contemporaries. Following his Pup Pack series, Mason is looking to keep the momentum going with a new album called BULLDAWG. This is set to be a massive project, and one that fans are very excited about. On Friday, we got the new song "Bounce Wit Me." This song even contains a second half called "Heavy Spirit." Overall, both halves of the song are fantastic, with the first delving into Mason's strengths as a hook writer. From there, "Heavy Spirit" gives us more introspection. It's enough to get you excited for the new album.