BITCH - Song by Lizzo

Lizzo is dropping a new album called "BITCH," and on Friday, she dropped off the album's title track.

I've been up since 6 a.m., working my A to Z Don't got energy to fake it, shit, sometimes, I need to sleep (She's a bitch) I heard what you said, goddamn, I let it get to me You want me to be everything except a human being

Lizzo has become a sensation over the last decade or so. Her blend of hip-hop and pop has become a joy for her fans, and there is no denying that she has a unique talent for songwriting. She also likes to stir the pot sometimes, as evidenced by her naming her upcoming album BITCH. In fact, on Friday, Lizzo dropped off the title track to the album, and there is even a music video to go with it. This is a fun song that certainly has that hip-hop/pop aesthetic Lizzo is known for. The kind of song that will absolutely get some radio play, as long as the word "Bitch" is promptly censored.

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