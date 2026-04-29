Let's Have Some Fun - Song by Edward Skeletrix featuring North West

Edward Skeletrix is gearing up for his new album, and it has led him to a new single, which just so happens to feature North West.

Edward Skeletrix is an underground artist who is known for bizarre art installations and a unique sound that can be downright frightening at times. Overall, the Skeletrix's following is cult-like, and he continues to up his profile. He is dropping a new album called Body Of Work soon, and today, one of the singles was released. Interestingly enough, it features none other than North West, making this a very unexpected collaboration. However, it somehow works quite well. West is dropping an EP of her own on Friday, and this feature is a nice warm-up for what is going to be her debut. As for Edward Skeletrix, we look forward to what he has in store next.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!