Let's Have Some Fun - Song by Edward Skeletrix featuring North West

Edward Skeletrix is an underground artist who is known for bizarre art installations and a unique sound that can be downright frightening at times. Overall, the Skeletrix's following is cult-like, and he continues to up his profile. He is dropping a new album called Body Of Work soon, and today, one of the singles was released. Interestingly enough, it features none other than North West, making this a very unexpected collaboration. However, it somehow works quite well. West is dropping an EP of her own on Friday, and this feature is a nice warm-up for what is going to be her debut. As for Edward Skeletrix, we look forward to what he has in store next.
Release Date: April 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Body Of Work