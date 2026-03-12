Never Feel Again - Song by Edward Skeletrix

Underground rapper Edward Skeletrix is back with "Never Feel Again," a song that puts his unique sound on full display.

Edward Skeletrix is an artist who has a very unique sound and approach to music. He is a bit of an enigmatic figure. Someone who doesn't say much. He also wants his fans to be part of a cult. Quite frankly, it's all a bit bizarre. However, there are quite a few fans out there who appreciate his off-the-wall production and his desire to deliver some truly whacked-out vocals. His latest song, "Never Feel Again," has all of that and then some. For a lot of fans, this sound just won't be for them. For others, it is going to be a bit of a revelation. Wherever you stand on this, it is clear that Skeletrix elicits strong reactions out of people.

Release Date: March 11, 2026

Genre: Underground Hip-Hop

Album: Body Of Work

Quotable Lyrics from Never Feel Again

Had to switch teams, switch my side
Had to switch teams, switch my God
I don't know what to tell them
I can't bail them out
I'ma be real with you now

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
