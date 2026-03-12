Never Feel Again - Song by Edward Skeletrix

Edward Skeletrix is an artist who has a very unique sound and approach to music. He is a bit of an enigmatic figure. Someone who doesn't say much. He also wants his fans to be part of a cult. Quite frankly, it's all a bit bizarre. However, there are quite a few fans out there who appreciate his off-the-wall production and his desire to deliver some truly whacked-out vocals. His latest song, "Never Feel Again," has all of that and then some. For a lot of fans, this sound just won't be for them. For others, it is going to be a bit of a revelation. Wherever you stand on this, it is clear that Skeletrix elicits strong reactions out of people.