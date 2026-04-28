John Forté’s Cause Of Death Officially Revealed

In January of this year, John Forté passed away at the age of 50. He was found unresponsive on his kitchen floor by a neighbor. The neighbor promptly notified authorities, but unfortunately, nothing could be done. Forté was pronounced dead at the scene.
Early on, authorities confirmed that no foul play was suspected. Forté's cause of death, however, hadn't been revealed until now. According to the Vineyard Gazette, the state medical examiner's office has determined his cause of death to be complications from influenza A.
Reportedly, his seizure disorder also played a contributing role in his untimely passing. He had been taking medication to control his seizures since a health scare put him in the hospital over two years prior to his death.
John Forté's Death
News of Forté's death resulted in an outpouring of love from his fans and peers. This included his former Fugees collaborators Wyclef Jean, Pras, and Lauryn Hill. Hill reflected on their friendship in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"I can’t remember the exact moment I met John Forte or Forte as we used to call him, but I know we became fast friends very soon after," she wrote in part, "I loved him, my family loved him… I remember meeting his mom with her sweet voice for the first time and walking New York City streets with him in full youthful fascination mode."
"Our generation of hip hop was young and at the ascent of its epic rise. We were both there…participating and taking it all in, full of excitement and possibility. Forte was a gentlemen and a scholar with a strong pen, deep soul, and kind heart," Hill continued. "This loss is unexpected and surreal and my heart aches… for his family, for his wife, for his children, for his friends, and for all of us who were blessed to know him. I Love you John. Rest in peace gentle King."