John Forté’s Cause Of Death Officially Revealed

In January of this year, John Forté passed away at the age of 50. He was found unresponsive on his kitchen floor by a neighbor. The neighbor promptly notified authorities, but unfortunately, nothing could be done. Forté was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early on, authorities confirmed that no foul play was suspected. Forté's cause of death, however, hadn't been revealed until now. According to the Vineyard Gazette, the state medical examiner's office has determined his cause of death to be complications from influenza A.

Reportedly, his seizure disorder also played a contributing role in his untimely passing. He had been taking medication to control his seizures since a health scare put him in the hospital over two years prior to his death.

John Forté's Death

John Forte performs during the "Farewell For Now" show at the Highline Ballroom on February 15, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

News of Forté's death resulted in an outpouring of love from his fans and peers. This included his former Fugees collaborators Wyclef Jean, Pras, and Lauryn Hill. Hill reflected on their friendship in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I can’t remember the exact moment I met John Forte or Forte as we used to call him, but I know we became fast friends very soon after," she wrote in part, "I loved him, my family loved him… I remember meeting his mom with her sweet voice for the first time and walking New York City streets with him in full youthful fascination mode."