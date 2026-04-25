Best B*tch - Song by BunnaB

BunnaB is an artist who has come out with some incredibly infectious and energetic songs. Her come-up has been fun to watch, and it is clear that she is becoming a skilled songwriter in every sense of the word. Her latest banger, "Best B*tch," is a propulsive track that has a very clear mission statement. It is the kind of song that is going to be turned up at parties and clubs. The kind of song that makes your foot just a little bit heavier on the gas pedal. If this is what BunnaB is coming with this year, we certainly hope to hear a whole lot more from her, very soon.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A