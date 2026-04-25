Best B*tch - Song by BunnaB

BunnaB has proven to be one of the most energetic new female MCs out right now, and her latest song is going to get a lot of love.

BunnaB is an artist who has come out with some incredibly infectious and energetic songs. Her come-up has been fun to watch, and it is clear that she is becoming a skilled songwriter in every sense of the word. Her latest banger, "Best B*tch," is a propulsive track that has a very clear mission statement. It is the kind of song that is going to be turned up at parties and clubs. The kind of song that makes your foot just a little bit heavier on the gas pedal. If this is what BunnaB is coming with this year, we certainly hope to hear a whole lot more from her, very soon.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!