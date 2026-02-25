Not My Problem - Song by BunnaB

BunnaB has been on an impressive run as of late, and there is no doubt that she is currently on track for a pretty huge year in the music world. Overall, her songs are bangers. Her latest, "Not My Problem," is yet another example of this. From the production to the flows to the songwriting, BunnaB is doing things at an exceptionally high level. With this start to the year in mind, one has to wonder what is next for the artist. Surely a new project is on the horizon. 2026 is her year to shine, and based on what we have heard so far, she is taking full advantage.
Release Date: February 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A