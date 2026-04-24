Thirteendegrees is an artist who has been delivering some interesting sounds as of late. Ahead of the release of Ghetto Hipster, Thirteendegrees has gone in a sample-heavy direction. In fact, his production sounds like something Burial would conjure up. The songs have been impressive, and his delivery reminds us of vintage Young Thug. On the new song "HIPSTER ENCORE," Thirteendegrees keeps that aesthetic going. It culminates in a song that has us extremely excited about the new album. Clearly, Thirteendegrees is an artist who is ready to take over 2026.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Ghetto Hipster