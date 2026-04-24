Ahead of his new album "Ghetto Hipster," Thirteendegrees has delivered another dope single in "HIPSTER ENCORE."

Thirteendegrees is an artist who has been delivering some interesting sounds as of late. Ahead of the release of Ghetto Hipster, Thirteendegrees has gone in a sample-heavy direction. In fact, his production sounds like something Burial would conjure up. The songs have been impressive, and his delivery reminds us of vintage Young Thug . On the new song "HIPSTER ENCORE," Thirteendegrees keeps that aesthetic going. It culminates in a song that has us extremely excited about the new album. Clearly, Thirteendegrees is an artist who is ready to take over 2026.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!