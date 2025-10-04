BLACK FRIDAYZ - Album by Thirteendegrees°

Thirteendegrees° is another name you are going to have to keep on your radar going forward if your'e tapped into the Chicago rap scene. He's different from the massive new wave of drill artists. Instead, he gives listeners a mixture of both old and new. Thirteendegrees° likes to incorporate sonic elements of the late 2000s and early 2010s trap with a hint of some of the modern rage stars. He's very much a vibes driven rapper, but that's not a slight. He will make you feel nostalgic and get you hype all at the same time. His latest mixtape (also his sixth) BLACK FRIDAYZ achieves that with grand and sometimes sunny production choices from the likes of BNYX, and frequent collaborators like Gyant.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for BLACK FRIDAYZ
- INTERCONTINENTAL
- ROOFTOPZ
- BLACC FRIDAY
- FAKE KILLA
- CHAMPAIN
- LIL MAMA
- CHIRAQ CHILD with lil2posh
- PALACE with BNYX
- SPIKE SNAPBACK
- IM TURNT
- EXOTIC STRIPPAZ
- GHETTO HIPSTER
- DRIVE SAFE
Thirteendegrees° shared two promotional singles ahead of BLACK FRIDAYZ. They included "PALACE" and "EXOTIC STRIPPAZ."