BLACK FRIDAYZ - Album by Thirteendegrees°

Thirteendegrees° is here with his sixth mixtape. The Chicago native worked with a select few producers to concoct it, including BNYX.

Thirteendegrees° is another name you are going to have to keep on your radar going forward if your'e tapped into the Chicago rap scene. He's different from the massive new wave of drill artists. Instead, he gives listeners a mixture of both old and new. Thirteendegrees° likes to incorporate sonic elements of the late 2000s and early 2010s trap with a hint of some of the modern rage stars. He's very much a vibes driven rapper, but that's not a slight. He will make you feel nostalgic and get you hype all at the same time. His latest mixtape (also his sixth) BLACK FRIDAYZ achieves that with grand and sometimes sunny production choices from the likes of BNYX, and frequent collaborators like Gyant.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.