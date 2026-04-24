OK... Nah - Song by Black Milk & Saba

Black Milk is preparing his new album, "Ceremonial," and today, he is back with the single "OK... Nah," featuring Saba.

Yeah, how we manage not to go panic, feels like a miracle Bodies laid to rest in the city, but where they spirits go How you all connect to the music, that shit is spiritual Where the policе stay trigger happy because thеy fear us

Black Milk is an exceptionally talented producer and MC who is gearing up to drop his new album, Ceremonial. The album promises to be one of the best of the entire year. But first, the artist has come through with a new track featuring Saba. Overall, the chemistry on this track is sensational. We get some silky smooth production with some elements of Jazz. Meanwhile, Black Milk delivers some solid bars with confident flows backing him up. Saba does his thing on the back end of the song, making this a strong collaboration.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!