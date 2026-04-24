OK... Nah - Song by Black Milk & Saba

Black Milk is an exceptionally talented producer and MC who is gearing up to drop his new album, Ceremonial. The album promises to be one of the best of the entire year. But first, the artist has come through with a new track featuring Saba. Overall, the chemistry on this track is sensational. We get some silky smooth production with some elements of Jazz. Meanwhile, Black Milk delivers some solid bars with confident flows backing him up. Saba does his thing on the back end of the song, making this a strong collaboration.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Ceremonial
Quotable Lyrics From OK... Nah
Yeah, how we manage not to go panic, feels like a miracle
Bodies laid to rest in the city, but where they spirits go
How you all connect to the music, that shit is spiritual
Where the policе stay trigger happy because thеy fear us