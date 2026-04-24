OK... Nah - Song by Black Milk & Saba

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
oh-nah oh-nah
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Black Milk is preparing his new album, "Ceremonial," and today, he is back with the single "OK... Nah," featuring Saba.

Black Milk is an exceptionally talented producer and MC who is gearing up to drop his new album, Ceremonial. The album promises to be one of the best of the entire year. But first, the artist has come through with a new track featuring Saba. Overall, the chemistry on this track is sensational. We get some silky smooth production with some elements of Jazz. Meanwhile, Black Milk delivers some solid bars with confident flows backing him up. Saba does his thing on the back end of the song, making this a strong collaboration.

Release Date: April 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Ceremonial

Quotable Lyrics From OK... Nah

Yeah, how we manage not to go panic, feels like a miracle
Bodies laid to rest in the city, but where they spirits go
How you all connect to the music, that shit is spiritual
Where the policе stay trigger happy because thеy fear us

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Black Milk Everybody Good Stream Mixtapes Black Milk Asks If "Everybody Good?" On New Album
News Black Milk Returns With BJ The Chicago Kid For Impossibly Smooth "If U Say"
News Authentic
Comments 0