Say Please (Don't Leave Me Lonely) - Song by Fredo Bang featuring BigXthaPlug

BigXthaPlug is hopping on the remix to Fredo Bang's 2022 genre-bending song "Say Pleaser (Don't Leave Me Lonely).

Three years ago, Fredo Bang came through with a song called "Say Please" that sounded like it was straight out of the 40s and 50s. A song that could have been performed by Paul Anka or Frank Sinatra. Now, the song is having itself a second wind, and Fredo Bang is looking to capitalize on that. On Friday, he dropped off a remix to the song that features BigXthaPlug. The song is mostly the same, except that now, we have a verse from BigXthaPlug to add an extra bit of oomph. Overall, it is a cool track and one that we believe a lot of fans can appreciate.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!