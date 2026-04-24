Say Please (Don't Leave Me Lonely) - Song by Fredo Bang featuring BigXthaPlug

Three years ago, Fredo Bang came through with a song called "Say Please" that sounded like it was straight out of the 40s and 50s. A song that could have been performed by Paul Anka or Frank Sinatra. Now, the song is having itself a second wind, and Fredo Bang is looking to capitalize on that. On Friday, he dropped off a remix to the song that features BigXthaPlug. The song is mostly the same, except that now, we have a verse from BigXthaPlug to add an extra bit of oomph. Overall, it is a cool track and one that we believe a lot of fans can appreciate.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Say Please (Don't Leave Me Lonely)
I need you to stay by my side
With you, I'm always satisfied
Without you like walkin' in the blind
I ain't tryna save my goodbyes