Play With Something Safe - Album by Rosco P Goldchain & Nicholas Craven

Rosco P Goldchain is back, and he is better than ever with some help from Montreal producer, Nicholas Craven.

Rosco P Goldchain is a Philadelphia legend. Discovered by Pharrell and affiliated with Clipse, Rosco P Goldchain quickly became a fan favorite. For years, he has been lying low on what can be described as a hiatus. Well, now he is back with a new album called Play With Something Safe. The record is produced by Nicholas Craven, who has become a prolific figure in the hip-hop world. This new album contains some high-level rapping and some impressive sample loops. It is exactly what you would hope for from these two titans of rap music. We're just glad Rosco P Goldchain is back, and sounding better than ever.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!