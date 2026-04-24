Play With Something Safe - Album by Rosco P Goldchain & Nicholas Craven

Rosco P Goldchain is a Philadelphia legend. Discovered by Pharrell and affiliated with Clipse, Rosco P Goldchain quickly became a fan favorite. For years, he has been lying low on what can be described as a hiatus. Well, now he is back with a new album called Play With Something Safe. The record is produced by Nicholas Craven, who has become a prolific figure in the hip-hop world. This new album contains some high-level rapping and some impressive sample loops. It is exactly what you would hope for from these two titans of rap music. We're just glad Rosco P Goldchain is back, and sounding better than ever.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop