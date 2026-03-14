Benz Sprinter – Song by Rosco P Coldchain & Nicholas Craven

Rosco P Coldchain and Nicholas Craven's collaborative album "Play With Something Safe" comes out this April.

No second chance at a first impression, At first glance, I can tell you the type to make a confession N***a, I know your kind 'cause I did hard time, Been around the world twice and the streets since I was nine

Rosco P Coldchain is always sharpening his pen as an established Philadelphia MC, and who better to boost skills with than one of the best producers in the game? He and Nicholas Craven are dropping their collab album Play With Something Safe this April. Their new single "Benz Sprinter" shows why we should all be excited. Rosco flows with a lot of charisma and dexterous rhyme schemes, telling street tales with vivid imagery and providing a lot of authenticity. On his end, Craven comes through with a trademark soulful loop with fluttering keys, dramatic swells, and an overall triumphant atmosphere. Hopefully Play With Something Safe provides even more gritty hip-hop for fans to dive into.

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Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.