Benz Sprinter – Song by Rosco P Coldchain & Nicholas Craven

Rosco P Coldchain is always sharpening his pen as an established Philadelphia MC, and who better to boost skills with than one of the best producers in the game? He and Nicholas Craven are dropping their collab album Play With Something Safe this April. Their new single "Benz Sprinter" shows why we should all be excited. Rosco flows with a lot of charisma and dexterous rhyme schemes, telling street tales with vivid imagery and providing a lot of authenticity. On his end, Craven comes through with a trademark soulful loop with fluttering keys, dramatic swells, and an overall triumphant atmosphere. Hopefully Play With Something Safe provides even more gritty hip-hop for fans to dive into.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Play With Something Safe
Quotable Lyrics from Benz Sprinter
No second chance at a first impression,
At first glance, I can tell you the type to make a confession
N***a, I know your kind 'cause I did hard time,
Been around the world twice and the streets since I was nine